RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Home » Africa News » 55 people killed in…

55 people killed in latest attack in northern Burkina Faso

The Associated Press

June 13, 2022, 1:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists, authorities said Monday.

Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in the West African country’s Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said at a news conference.

Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | World News

Army’s 2023 IT, cyber budget request aims to push digital transformation further, faster

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up