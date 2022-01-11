CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Kenya has widespread power cut after tower collapse

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:23 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s only electricity distribution company is reporting a widespread power cut in East Africa’s economic hub after towers collapsed on a major transmission line.

Kenya Power in a statement on Tuesday said engineers were working to restore supply after the collapse on the Kiambere-Embakasi power line.

The statement did not say what caused the collapse or when power would be restored across the country of some 55 million people.

