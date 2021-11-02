Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » Africa News » Official: 5 killed when…

Official: 5 killed when cargo plane crashes in South Sudan

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 7:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — An airport official in South Sudan says a cargo plane crash in the capital, Juba, killed five crew members Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane belonging to Optimum Aviation Ltd. to crash shortly after takeoff from Juba International Airport en route to Maban county, located in Upper Nile state in the country’s north.

“Five people, including pilot and crew members, lost their lives,” airport director Kur Kuol told The Associated Press. He said two Russian nationals and South Sudanese nationals were killed.

The chartered Antonov was carrying cargo that included fuel.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Africa News | National News | World News

Biden's IRS spending plan makes it through Build Back Better Act framework

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

TSP posts promising returns in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up