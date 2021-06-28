CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Officials in Ethiopia’s Tigray region call for cease-fire

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 1:13 PM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The interim administration in Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Monday asked the federal government for a cease-fire to allow the delivery of desperately needed aid after nearly eight months of war, while people in the regional capital of Mekele said Ethiopian soldiers were leaving the city.

The announcement by the interim administration, appointed by Ethiopia’s federal government, comes amid some of the fiercest fighting in the conflict and as some Mekele residents anticipated the arrival of Tigray forces.

Amid the uncertainty, the United Nations children’s agency said Ethiopian soldiers had entered its office in Mekele and dismantled satellite communications equipment, an act it said violated the world body’s immunity. The agency last week warned that at least 33,000 severely malnourished children face “imminent risk of death” without more aid reaching Tigray’s people

The cease-fire is needed on humanitarian grounds and to “avoid further damage,” the Tigray interim administration said. Its head, Abraham Belay, told the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency the call comes now because the crucial farming season is approaching and aid needs to reach the hungry.

“The government has the responsibility to find a political solution to the problem,” he said, adding that some elements within Tigray’s former ruling party are willing to engage with the federal government.

Thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, and international pressure on Ethiopia spiked again last week after a military airstrike on a busy market in Tigray killed more than 60 people.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people now face famine conditions as witnesses allege that combatants have looted crops and other food sources.

