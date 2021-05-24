BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Witnesses say Malian soldiers have taken president, prime minister to military headquarters.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
May 24, 2021, 4:40 PM
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Witnesses say Malian soldiers have taken president, prime minister to military headquarters.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.