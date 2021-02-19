CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Africa reaches 100,000 known COVID-19 deaths as danger grows

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 2:43 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa has surpassed 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 as the continent praised for its early response to the pandemic now struggles with a dangerous resurgence and medical oxygen often runs desperately short.

The 54-nation continent of some 1.3 billion people has barely seen the arrival of large-scale supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, and a variant of the virus dominant in South Africa is already posing a challenge to vaccination efforts.

Health officials who breathed a sigh of relief last year when African countries did not see a huge number of COVID-19 deaths are now reporting a jump in fatalities.

