KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda says President Yoweri Museveni wins a 6th term, as top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges…

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda says President Yoweri Museveni wins a 6th term, as top opposition challenger Bobi Wine alleges rigging.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.