America 250: From experiment to empire: Aircraft and ships catapulted the US military

The birth of military aviation and the aircraft carrier did not come from certainty. It came from doubt, competition, and a fight over the future of warfare.

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The birth of military aviation and the aircraft carrier did not come from certainty. It came from doubt, competition and a fight over the future of warfare.

In 1921, a growing faction of forward-leaning U.S. military leaders began to question the dominance of traditional naval power. That year, they witnessed something impossible to ignore: aircraft bombing and sinking captured German warships, including the battleship Ostfriesland. To them, the implications were unmistakable. Among the most outspoken was Billy Mitchell, a U.S. Army brigadier general who would later become known as the father of the U.S. Air Force. He and like-minded officers argued that heavily armored battleships were increasingly vulnerable—and that military aviation, not surface fleets, represented the future of warfare.

But inside the Navy, the conclusion was more strategic.

The lesson was not simply that airplanes could destroy stationary, defenseless ships. That had already been proven. What mattered more was the opportunity that aircraft could be used to protect fleets and dramatically extend their reach.

That distinction changed everything.

That principle still drives how the U.S. military fights today. As retired Gen. Ben Hodges, former head of U.S. Army Europe, explained, the advantage begins with “speed and the ability to deliver effects from great altitude and from distance with precision that is unsurpassed.”

Instead of abandoning ships, the Navy chose to transform them. Under Rear Adm. William A. Moffett, naval aviation moved forward, even in a skeptical political climate.

The result was the creation of USS Langley in 1922.

Langley was not impressive by modern standards. It was a converted coal ship; a flat deck built onto the aging hull of what was the USS Jupiter.

The genius behind the innovation, an airport at sea, set the stage for global U.S. military dominance.

But it was dangerous.

Landing on a moving deck required skills no pilot had ever developed. Early aviators crashed, improvised, and tried again. Some died trying. Over time, through repetition and failure, they mastered it.

From that struggle came innovation. Catapults launched aircraft faster. Arresting gear brought them to a stop. Elevators moved planes below deck. Fuel systems became safer. What began as an experiment became a system.

Aircraft carriers extended the reach of naval power far beyond the horizon. Fleets no longer needed to see the enemy to strike. They could find, track, and attack from a distance with speed and precision.

That capability, Hodges said, is not just about hardware.

“Other nations have good aircraft … some even have F-35s. But it’s the way that our air forces operate, the training they go through to achieve air superiority,” he said. “This is not just about the technology or the platforms, it’s a whole way of conducting air operations.”

By 1960, the aircraft carrier had fully evolved into a global instrument of power. With the launch of nuclear-powered ships like the USS Enterprise, endurance was no longer a limitation. These vessels could operate for years without refueling.

President John F. Kennedy captured that transformation and welded it into a powerful strategic doctrine saying, “the control of the sea means security; control of the sea means peace and control of the sea means victory.”

Today, that power is unmistakable.

An aircraft carrier is bigger than three football fields, carrying more than 5,000 sailors and aviators. It is a floating airfield where dozens of fighter jets launch and land. Below deck, it functions as a self-contained city, with hospitals, workshops, and the ability to sustain operations for months at sea.

What began as a risky experiment is now the backbone of American military power.

The lesson from 1921 still holds: It was never about replacing ships.

It was about using air power to transform them.

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