WASHINGTON — Customers can save on appliances as select Energy Star-rated products go tax free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend.

Maryland’s 6 percent sales tax will be suspended Saturday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 20, for the following Energy Star products:

Air conditioners

Clothes washers and dryers

Refrigerators

Furnaces

Heat pumps

Fluorescent and LED light bulbs

Dehumidifiers

Programmable thermostats

Energy Star products meet or exceed the requirements developed by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy.

The State of Maryland holds tax-free shopping events in February and August.

For more information about the Shop Maryland Energy weekend, visit marylandtaxes.com.

