WASHINGTON — Customers can save on appliances as select Energy Star-rated products go tax free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend.
Maryland’s 6 percent sales tax will be suspended Saturday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 20, for the following Energy Star products:
- Air conditioners
- Clothes washers and dryers
- Refrigerators
- Furnaces
- Heat pumps
- Fluorescent and LED light bulbs
- Dehumidifiers
- Programmable thermostats
Energy Star products meet or exceed the requirements developed by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy.
The State of Maryland holds tax-free shopping events in February and August.
For more information about the Shop Maryland Energy weekend, visit marylandtaxes.com.
