Save on energy-efficient appliances during Maryland’s tax-free weekend

By Jennifer Ortiz | @jernerferorterz February 16, 2017 9:08 am 02/16/2017 09:08am
Maryland shoppers can save on appliances on Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 as Energy Star products go tax-free. (Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON — Customers can save on appliances as select Energy Star-rated products go tax free during the Shop Maryland Energy weekend.

Maryland’s 6 percent sales tax will be suspended Saturday, Feb. 18, through Monday, Feb. 20, for the following Energy Star products:

  • Air conditioners
  • Clothes washers and dryers
  • Refrigerators
  • Furnaces
  • Heat pumps
  • Fluorescent and LED light bulbs
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Programmable thermostats

Energy Star products meet or exceed the requirements developed by the US Environmental Protection Agency and the US Department of Energy.

The State of Maryland holds tax-free shopping events in February and August.

For more information about the Shop Maryland Energy weekend, visit marylandtaxes.com.

