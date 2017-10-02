201.5
Home » Latest News » Government News » White House » LISTEN: President Trump to…

LISTEN: President Trump to speak on Las Vegas mass shooting

By WTOP Staff October 2, 2017 9:55 am 10/02/2017 09:55am
Share
Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a statement about the Las Vegas attack that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 at 10:30 a.m.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock, 64. A motive was not immediately known.

You can listen live to the President’s remarks here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: Gunman opens fire on Las Vegas Strip

An outdoor country concert in Las Vegas ended in chaos when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a casino. See photos and videos.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News White House
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest