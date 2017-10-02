LISTEN: President Trump to speak on Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a statement about the Las Vegas attack that killed at least 50 people and injured more than 400 at 10:30 a.m.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night at the end of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock, 64. A motive was not immediately known.

You can listen live to the President's remarks here.

