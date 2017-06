WASHINGTON — President Trump will nominate Christopher A. Wray to be his new FBI director, the president tweeted.

Wray is a former Justice Department official who was New Jersey Gov. Christie’s lawyer.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

