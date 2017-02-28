9:47 pm, February 28, 2017
Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards 112-108

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 9:45 pm 02/28/2017 09:45pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant injured his left knee and departed after only 93 seconds, Golden State trailed by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, and Stephen Curry missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer late, all leading to a 112-108 victory for the Washington Wizards, who got a career high-tying 19 assists from John Wall on Tuesday night.

Durant hyperextended his knee and will have an MRI exam after teammate Zaza Pachulia was pushed into him by Washington center Marcin Gortat. The 2014 NBA MVP and Golden State’s leading scorer and rebounder exited with zero points, ending his streak of 562 regular-season games with at least 10 points.

Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Markieff Morris added 22, including a pair of free throws after Curry’s 3 was off-target in the final 10 seconds.

Latest News Local News NBA News Washington Wizards Washington, DC News
