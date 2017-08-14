Redskins break camp knowing there’s work to do

RICHMOND, Va. — The Redskins ended training camp on Sunday with a walk-through in the morning and a practice in the afternoon.

After 23 on-field sessions in Richmond, they will head north to resume preparation for the season in Ashburn.

“It was a good camp,” Jay Gruden said on Sunday. “We got a great evaluation on a lot of guys Now, it has to continue on into Ashburn. We’ve got three major preseason games left to finalize our evaluation process and that’s what it’s all about. At the end of the day, our ultimate goal after four preseason games is to establish some kind of identity and have a great evaluation on our players.”

The Redskins will head home with a number of players still nursing injuries.

Jordan Reed hasn’t practiced at all yet due to the toe injury. Linebacker Junior Galette, wide receiver Josh Doctson, wide receiver Jamison Crowder, safety Su’a Cravens, and safety DeAngelo Hall are all dealing with injuries, as well. Due to this, Gruden and the coaching staff have been able to evaluate more people.

“It gives other guys great opportunities,” he said. ” You’ve seen Niles Paul make a lot of plays. Derek Carrier stepped up, Vernon Davis in Jordan’s [Jordan Reed] absence. With Josh [Doctson] and obviously [Jamison] Crowder out, Ryan Grant’s made a lot of big plays. [Biran] Quick’s got an opportunity. [Matt] Hazel’s done some good things. So, other guys have stepped up.”

Gruden praised the depth this team has at the beginning of camp and it’s being tested now with so many players out.

After the lackluster performance in Thursday night’s preseason opener, Gruden was happy with what he saw from his team the last two days.

“We had two really good days, I think. Two of our most physical days up front, both sides of the ball. They were getting after it — pod drills and team run.”

They will hold one final walk through Monday morning for all the volunteers that have helped out throughout training camp. It is closed to the public.

They will be back on the field Saturday night at FedExField against the Green Bay Packers.

