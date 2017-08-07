As practices get chippy, Redskins ready to face another team

Follow all of the action from Redskins Training Camp in WTOP’s Live Blog.

RICHMOND — Jay Gruden gave the team the afternoon off from pads, which was a good decision. Tensions are riding high as we are now almost two weeks into camp, and the Redskins are definitely ready to see another team on Thursday. Preseason game No. 1 is Thursday in Baltimore against the Ravens.

This morning during a walk through, corner Bashaud Breeland and Terrell Pryor got into a shoving match and Gruden sent Breeland off the field.

“Get me another corner!” he yelled.

He said the issue was pretty much diffused after the morning session.

“It’s been resolved hopefully. They just had a little argument. It happens.”

Breeland did have a good afternoon practice, intercepting Kirk Cousins. In a game situation, Breeland would have returned it for a touchdown.

Gruden took notice that the guys are ready to hit another team.

“I think we’re all emotional right now,” he said. “This late in camp, I think people get a little bit emotional from time to time. It’s no different. We’ve had some pushing and shoving with the linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and outside backers, so it happens.”

In the afternoon session there was another mini scuffle. Players stepped in and separated the parties involved.

Dale Jr.

On Tuesday morning, Redskins fan Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be giving rides around Richmond International Raceway to Josh Norman, Ryan Kerrigan and Kirk Cousins.

Injury report

– Wide receiver Josh Doctson is still day-to-day with a hamstring strain

– Trent Williams returned to practice a day after sitting out with a mild ab pull

-Terrell Pryor, Ryan Kerrigan and Josh Norman all received rest days from the coaches and did not practice

The team will have one final practice tomorrow at 1:35 p.m. in Richmond before an off day on Wednesday and then their first preseason game Thursday against the Ravens in Baltimore.

