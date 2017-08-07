Redskins’ Norman feels singled out for celebration ritual

Follow all of the action from Redskins Training Camp in WTOP’s Live Blog.

RICHMOND — Cornerback Josh Norman feels the NFL is singling him out when they say that the imaginary bow-and-arrow celebration that Norman does is prohibited. He says he enjoys it when other teams have celebrations and wants to see more of it. He notes the fans expect the celebration and emphasizes that it’s all in good fun.

“They look forward to it,” he said of players’ celebrations. “I agree, I enjoy seeing it and people getting active with it. Just like there’s joy in shooting a bow-and-arrow. I enjoy that, the crowd enjoys that. The fans get up for it.”

Norman was flagged last year against the Browns and then fined $10,000 for the action.

He mentioned that before he did it, others demonstrated it as well including Brandin Cooks in New Orleans in 2015. He was never fined.

“When I come and do something, ‘Oh my gosh,’ we get a flag and a fine,” he said. “I’m not pointing fingers at anyone, I”m really not. Obviously there’s a problem, but how can we correct that? How can it be on the same level, same playing field where everybody is, instead of singling somebody out to where they catch a flag and a fine on top of that? But when somebody does it two weeks later, nothing comes of it. Let’s be realistic here.”

Norman wanted everyone to understand how emotional the game can be and that the players are just letting loose.

“I’m not trying to throw shade at the league, I’m just trying to get e better understanding of the whole entire thing.”

Who knows what we’ll see this year when Norman makes a play or an interception. He knows what the consequence will be if he makes the gesture, so we’ll have to wait and see. One thing he wants to keep doing, is just playing football.

“I’m just a kid having fun, playing ball, doing what he loves to do,” he said.

