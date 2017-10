Incredibly, the Nationals played just 42 total games against teams .500 or better this season, going 23-19. The Cubs, meanwhile, played 70 (35-35), pulling away down the stretch from a far more competitive NL Central, while the Nats cruised along as the only NL East team with a winning record for the second time in four seasons. That’s not their fault — but it means the Cubs have played nearly 70 percent more games against ostensibly contending teams.

The Cubs have actually scored more runs (822-819) and hit more home runs (223 to 215) than Washington. They’ve drawn more walks (622 to 542), reaching base at a higher rate (.338 to .332). They were the NL’s best team in the second half of the season and the only Senior Circuit club to win 20 of its last 30 games. Their starters were the best in the league in the second half of the season.

The Nats, meanwhile, finished with the top three pitchers in the NL in bWAR, including the likely back-to-back Cy Young Award winner in Max Scherzer. When, exactly, he will throw in the series remains something of a mystery, though, and the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta won’t pitch until Game 4, adding further intrigue. Flip through the slides to see the biggest questions Washington must find the answers to in order to advance.

