University of Virginia reschedules event delayed by protests

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia says it has rescheduled a series of free discussions about intolerance and inequity that were canceled last month because of safety concerns about a white nationalist rally and protests in Charlottesville.

The Daily Progress reported Wednesday that the talks will be held Saturday. Demonstrations over officials’ decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had raised safety concerns that prompted the rescheduling.

The university announced the “Dialogues on Race and Inequity” will be held from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and include more than 30 discussion sessions and four film screenings.

Information about the programming on campus including the full schedule, parking and transportation is available online. The event is free and open to the public.

