501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Irma's aftermath: Dominion Energy…

Irma’s aftermath: Dominion Energy crews help Florida restore power

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun September 18, 2017 4:49 am 09/18/2017 04:49am
Share

One week after Hurricane Irma blasted through Florida, Virginia-based utility crews are helping return power to the Sunshine State.

WASHINGTON — One week after Hurricane Irma blasted through Florida, Virginia-based utility crews are helping return power to the Sunshine State.

One member of the restoration team tells WTOP that for the line workers and tree crews are long.

“Our work hours are typically 14 hours a day — 12 to 14, in that range, depending on the intensity of the work. There are definitely long, hot days to the team, so we’re keeping them hydrated and trying to keep them focused,” said Lee Rozier of Chesapeake, Virginia. Rozier works as a manager with Dominion Energy.

Crews worked one day in Daytona, Florida, before arriving in Broward County, just north of Miami-Dade County.

The level of damage Rozier has observed there is similar to what he’s seen after past tropical storms and smaller hurricanes.

“The terrain in Florida is, of course, flatter than what we see in our territory.”

The types of trees and vegetation are other differences between the two states. One thing Rozier has not seen: damage caused from trees giving way due to saturated ground.

“The rain amount prior to a storm entering an area plays a big, big part in trees that can come over more easily. And I would say in this area, we’re not seeing that … It was more wind blowing branches and, of course, blowing some trees over, but mainly branches and debris that had flown around tearing down the conductor.”

Some of their duties don’t take lots of time to complete, but in Broward, they have to maneuver through difficult-to-access areas in order to make needed fixes.

“There’s a lot of backyard construction which is more time consuming, of course, than what it is if you were to be able to drive a vehicle, a bucket truck or an arbor truck right on the side of poles,” said Rozier. “In this case, that’s not it. Ninety percent of our work has been in the backyards.”

After 12 to 14 hour days, there’s very little down time crews have that isn’t related to resting and getting ready for the next day.

“The customers have been receptive to us working and getting their lights back on, and we’re glad to be down here to provide service,” said Rozier. We’re going to work as hard as we can to make sure that that’s completed in a timely manner.”

It isn’t clear exactly how long Dominion Energy crews will remain in Florida.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Dominion Energy florida Hurricane Irma Latest News Lee Rozier Living News liz anderson Local News National News Virginia
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Best area universities
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 17-23
Today in History: Sept. 18
Pumpkin spice craze
15 healthy and hearty soup recipes
Sneak peek: The Wharf
Irma in Florida
Apple unveils new iPhone
Remembering Sept. 11 — 16 years later
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore