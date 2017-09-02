2 loaded handguns confiscated at Dulles airport checkpoints

WASHINGTON — Two Virginia residents were caught with loaded handguns at Dulles International Airport checkpoints in separate, unrelated incidents on Wednesday.

TSA officers at Dulles detected the handguns in carry-on bags and contacted the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who confiscated the firearms, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A Stafford, Virginia, resident had a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with 16 bullets; a Great Falls, Virginia, resident had a .38 caliber pistol loaded with five bullets.

TSA officers have stopped 15 guns at Dulles checkpoints since January.

Anyone who brings firearms to checkpoints can face criminal charges and fees up to $12,000 from TSA.

Unloaded and properly packed firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition are allowed in checked bags if they are declared to the airline. TSA urges travelers to check with specific airlines regarding their firearm policies.

