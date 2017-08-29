501.5
Man seen in Charlottesville attack video turns himself in

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP August 29, 2017 1:42 pm 08/29/2017 01:42pm
WASHINGTON — A Georgia man who prosecutors say attacked a counterprotestor during a Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this month is being extradited to Virginia after he turned himself in.

The video of a group of white men beating counterprotestor Deandre Harris during the Charlottesville rally Aug. 12, 2017, went viral on social media. Harris survived the attack and police have been looking for those who took part.

Monday evening, 33-year-old Alex Michael Ramos turned himself into U.S. Marshalls and FBI agents in Forsyth, Georgia, said Sgt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Georgia Sheriff’s Office.

Ramos is facing felony malicious wounding charges out of Virginia for attacking Harris and Bittick said the process of moving him north is underway as Ramos waived his extradition rights at a hearing Tuesday morning.

He is the fourth person facing charges connected to violence during the Aug. 12 rally.

Editor’s note: This video below contains explicit content and could be upsetting to some viewers.

Photos: White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally ended with three people killed, as violence erupted between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12, 2017.
