501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » 2 troopers dead after…

2 troopers dead after police helicopter crashes near Charlottesville

By Reem Nadeem August 12, 2017 11:58 pm 08/12/2017 11:58pm
11 Shares

WASHINGTON — Two troopers are dead after a Virginia State Police helicopter crashed near Charlottesville around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitor the violent clashes throughout the city, according to police.

Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crashed. No was on the ground was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say, but there is no indication of foul play, according to a statement.

Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. W. Steven Flaherty said that the department is “mourning this tragic outcome.”

Condolences have poured in the offices of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and local law enforcement agencies. McAuliffe in a statement described Bates and Cullen as close friends and trusted members of the governor’s team.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences in a tweet.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors issued a statement praising the courage of public safety officers and local residents who offered aid and care during the day.

Cullen joined the aviation unit in 1999. Bates, who would have been 41 on Aug. 13, transferred to the unit last July.

 

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
charlottesville helicopter crash Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?