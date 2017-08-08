Va. firefighter accused of starting a string of dumpster fires

501.5
By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 6:06 am 08/08/2017 06:06am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A firefighter in Virginia is accused of starting a string of dumpster fires.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 50-year-old Mark D. Stuck was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of arson.

Chesapeake Fire Department spokesman Capt. Scott Saunders says Stuck is accused of setting one fire a month since March. The last fire was set on July 31.

Saunders says authorities were led to Stuck after investigators obtained footage of at least one of the fires. According to court documents, he is cooperating with investigators and has written a confession.

Officials say Stuck has been a firefighter in Portsmouth for 30 years and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

It’s unclear if Stuck has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
chesapeake firefighter Virginia
