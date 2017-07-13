501.5
Virginia GOPer Corey Stewart to announce bid for US Senate

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP July 13, 2017 8:29 am 07/13/2017 08:29am
Republican gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart, speaks during a Tea Party debate at Goochland High School in Goochland, Va., Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON — Virginia Republican Corey Stewart has his eye on Sen. Tim Kaine’s seat.

Stewart is planning on making a run for U.S. Senate and he’s going to announce it Thursday, according to multiple media outlet reports.

He’s expected to announce the news of his run around 11 a.m. from his home in Woodbridge.

Stewart, who nearly beat Ed Gillespie for the Republican nomination for Virginia governor, thinks he’s the best bet to take on former vice presidential nominee Kaine.

He told NBC4 he wants to “knock off” the Virginia Democrat and that he’s “going to be running a ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine.”

Stewart’s run for the GOP nomination for governor was marked by his brash rhetoric and unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

But the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman lost the support of some Republican colleagues due to his opinions on Confederate symbols and his use of the Confederate flag during campaign events.

