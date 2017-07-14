501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » New mural in Richmond…

New mural in Richmond honors tennis champ Arthur Ashe

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 2:00 am 07/14/2017 02:00am
Share
FILE - In this July 5, 1975, file photo, Arthur Ashe defeats Jimmy Connors in the men's singles final at Wimbledon in London. (AP Photo/File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new mural honoring black tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe has gone up in Richmond, Virginia, his hometown.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the mural painted in a pedestrian tunnel at a formerly segregated park was unveiled Wednesday evening, two days after what would have been Ashe’s 74th birthday. More than 200 people attended the unveiling and events that included free tennis lessons for children.

The fundraising and creation of the mural was more than a year in the making.

Ashe was not allowed to use Richmond’s whites-only tennis courts as a child. He left in disgust as a teenager and went on to become the first black man to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

He died in 1993 from AIDS-related pneumonia attributed to a blood transfusion.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Other Sports Sports Tennis Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?