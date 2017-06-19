Police: Road rage blamed for killing of Va. Muslim teen

WASHINGTON — Road rage led to the death of a 17-year-old Muslim girl, who was with a group of other teens when they were confronted by a motorist early Sunday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Police said the teens were walking and riding bikes in the road or along the edge of the road when they encountered the driver in the area of Dranesville Road and Woodson Drive about 4 a.m. The driver, Darwin A. Martinez Torres, climbed out of the car and assaulted the girl.

At some point during that altercation the girl, from Reston, disappeared. Police discovered what were believed to be her remains in an office park pond hours later in nearby Sterling.

The girl’s father told The Associated Press that he doesn’t understand how this could have happened, because he said his daughter was a friend to everyone.

The teens had been attending a sleepover event at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque and had left in the middle of the night to visit a nearby McDonald’s. The other teens returned to the ADAMS Center and someone called 911 to report the girl missing, police said.

“We are devastated and heartbroken as our community undergoes and processes this traumatic event. It is a time for us to come together to pray and care for our youth,” the ADAMS Center said in a statement, referring to the girl as “our deer daughter, sister and friend.”

The girl’s name has not been released, pending autopsy results. Torres, 22 of Sterling, has been charged with murder in the girl’s death.

Torres was arraigned Monday in Fairfax County and ordered held without bail pending a July 19 court appearance.

Fairfax County police said that there was no evidence so far that the Reston girl was killed because of her religion and there was no known relationship between the girl and Torres.

“We can’t investigate something that’s not there,” said Fairfax County police spokesman Don Gotthardt. “We’re not ignoring, we’re not overlooking anything, and if anything suggests religion as a motive we will include it.”

Monday morning, a tweet from Fairfax County Police, issued less than a day after the girl’s body was found, drew a lot of attention however.

We are NOT investigating this murder as a hate crime. https://t.co/f6TegmdKMR pic.twitter.com/mlGzrQfiMk — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) June 19, 2017

“The goal of the tweet was to quell anxiety, because of the obvious,” Gotthardt said. “The victim is Muslim, and the incident happened near a mosque.”

When contacted by WTOP, Gotthardt clarified that detectives remain open to all motives, including religious hatred, he said.

“Obviously in today’s world, we have to take that into consideration,” he said.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond Morrogh told WTOP that although police may have been trying to soothe a worried public, he has not come to any conclusions on possible motives.

“I always try to wait until all the evidence is in,” Morrogh said. “It’s still early in the investigation — who knows what will come in.”

While acknowledgment of the hate component would be important, Morrogh said the potential punishment associated with hate crime charges are just a fraction of the years in prison facing someone who is convicted of murder in Virginia.

“Would it be possible to add one of those hate crime charges? Sure. But we’re talking about murder,” Morrogh said. “Let’s wait until we get all the information and I’ll make the judgment.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.