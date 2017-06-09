800

Virginia

Dominion exec: No decision soon on 3rd North Anna reactor

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A top executive at Dominion Energy says the company is unlikely to make a decision on whether to build a third reactor at its North Anna Power Station until the next decade.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recent granted the company a license to add a third reactor, but the company’s chief nuclear officer Daniel Stoddard tells the Free Lance-Star Dominion remains undecided on the possibility.

He says a decision isn’t expected until the early 2020s due to the uncertain future of carbon regulation.

The proposal has been controversial. The company says ratepayers will benefit from having the option to build a reliable, long-lasting and carbon-free power source.

But the attorney general’s office has estimated the cost of building a third reactor would raise residential rates by 25 percent.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

