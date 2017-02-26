2:11 am, February 26, 2017
Fines for slow left-lane drivers in Va. may be lower than planned

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith February 26, 2017 1:28 am 02/26/2017 01:28am
RICHMOND — Slow drivers in the left lane who do not get out of the way may not face as steep a fine as first approved by the Virginia General Assembly.

On the final day of the General Assembly session Saturday, the House of Delegates approved an amendment proposed by the governor that would make the new fine $100 instead of $250.

Del. Israel O’Quinn, a Republican representing southwest Virginia who introduced the original bill, decided to support the change.

“I do not think that that at all is in the spirit of what I was trying to get done here. However, that being said, I think that I want to go ahead and accept the governor’s amendment and see what happens with this over the next year, see if it’s actually enforced,” O’Quinn said.

“If you wanted to get something done, and advance the ball forward, you can vote yes,” he told his colleagues.

The Senate will take up the proposal in April when the General Assembly returns for a one-day session to address bills vetoed or amended by the governor.

