Virginia sues Trump administration over immigration order

WASHINGTON — Virginia is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order that suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends the United States’ refugee program.

The suit was announced by Gov. Terry McAulliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring, both democrats, Tuesday afternoon in Richmond.

Herring called the order unlawful and unconstitutional.

Washington, New York and Massachusetts are already suing the Trump administration over the ban.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.