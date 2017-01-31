5:07 pm, January 31, 2017
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Terry McAuliffe say the commonwealth will sue the Trump administration over the travel and refugee ban.

Virginia sues Trump administration over immigration order

By WTOP Staff January 31, 2017 4:50 pm 01/31/2017 04:50pm
WASHINGTON — Virginia is suing the Trump administration over the president’s executive order that suspends all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days and suspends the United States’ refugee program.

The suit was announced by Gov. Terry McAulliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring, both democrats, Tuesday afternoon in Richmond.

Herring called the order unlawful and unconstitutional.

Washington, New York and Massachusetts are already suing the Trump administration over the ban.

