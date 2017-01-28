4:43 am, January 28, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Virginia

Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington Co. teacher arrested,…

Arlington Co. teacher arrested, charged with indecent exposure

By Abigail Constantino January 28, 2017 3:46 am 01/28/2017 03:46am
Share

WASHINGTON — An Arlington County teacher was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Fairfax County.

In a police statement, two teens, 16 and 17, told employees of Sport and Health Club on Greensboro Drive in McLean that a man had watched them in the shower and followed them around the locker room while exposing himself.

Fairfax County police arrested Thomas Lenihan, 38, of Falls Church, at the facility, and charged him with two counts of indecent exposure. He was released on bond.

Lenihan is employed as a teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington County.

Police ask any witnesses to call 703-691-2131.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
arlington county Arlington, VA News fairfax county Fairfax County, VA News indecent exposure Latest News Local News mclean teacher Virginia virginia yorktown high school
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Arlington Co. teacher arrested,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Virginia