Arlington Co. teacher arrested, charged with indecent exposure

WASHINGTON — An Arlington County teacher was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in Fairfax County.

In a police statement, two teens, 16 and 17, told employees of Sport and Health Club on Greensboro Drive in McLean that a man had watched them in the shower and followed them around the locker room while exposing himself.

Fairfax County police arrested Thomas Lenihan, 38, of Falls Church, at the facility, and charged him with two counts of indecent exposure. He was released on bond.

Lenihan is employed as a teacher at Yorktown High School in Arlington County.

Police ask any witnesses to call 703-691-2131.

