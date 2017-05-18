Final Metro maintenance surge set for late June

WASHINGTON — The Red Line between Shady Grove and Twinbrook will be shut down for a week in late June for the final scheduled 24/7 surge of Metro’s current 13-month work program.

Metro says the shutdown will be from June 17 to June 25.

This follows the current work zone — a shutdown of the five Orange Line stations east of Stadium-Armory. That work runs through mid-June.

Metro does not have any immediate, specific plans for more round-the-clock work zones, but General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has said major capital projects could continue to impact riders.

