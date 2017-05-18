Tracking Metro 24/7

Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Final Metro maintenance surge…

Final Metro maintenance surge set for late June

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith May 18, 2017 11:33 am 05/18/2017 11:33am
Share
Metro says the finals track work shutdown on the Red Line will be from June 17 to June 25. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

WASHINGTON — The Red Line between Shady Grove and Twinbrook will be shut down for a week in late June for the final scheduled 24/7 surge of Metro’s current 13-month work program.

Metro says the shutdown will be from June 17 to June 25.

This follows the current work zone — a shutdown of the five Orange Line stations east of Stadium-Armory. That work runs through mid-June.

Metro does not have any immediate, specific plans for more round-the-clock work zones, but General Manager Paul Wiedefeld has said major capital projects could continue to impact riders.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Local News Max Smtih metro red line Tracking Metro 24/7 Traffic Transportation News wmata
Home » Traffic » Transportation News » Tracking Metro 24/7 » Final Metro maintenance surge…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Tracking Metro 24/7