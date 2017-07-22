501.5
Philadelphia Freedoms beat Washington Kastles, 23-17

By J. Brooks | @JBrooksWTOP July 22, 2017 9:14 am 07/22/2017 09:14am
WASHINGTON — The Washington Kastles lost their first home match of the season Friday, losing 23-17 to the Philadelphia Freedoms.

The Kastles were trailing at the Smith Center 20-12 heading into the final event of the evening as Hyattsville, Maryland, native Frances Tiafoe closed the gap to 22-17 after defeating the Freedoms Donald Young in Men’s Singles.

Washington then lost 1-0 in extra play as the Kastles fell to 3-2 on the season and are now in a three-way tie for second place in the WTT standings, behind the San Diego Aviators.

Philadelphia, who won three straight, will host Washington Sunday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. from Hagan Arena at Saint Joseph’s University.

The Kastles will return to the Smith Center in D.C. Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. as Martina Hingis, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios will be featured for Washington.

