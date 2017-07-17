Best places to go fishing in DC region

WASHINGTON — From year-round fishing spots near Maryland’s biggest city to miles of shoreline around the Chesapeake Bay, the greater D.C. area is rife with opportunities for anglers to cast their rods.

Anacostia Park 1900 Anacostia Drive SE, Washington, D.C. 20020 Anacostia Park is an optimal recreational fishing destination, especially among anglers who don’t mind the catch and release. However, D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment advises against eating fish from the Anacostia River, due to chemical contaminants found in certain fish species. But the park, one of the District’s largest recreational areas, and the river, which is in the process of being restored, is an urban oasis offering space to unwind and take a breather. (Courtesy of Anacostia Watershed)

D.C.

The District’s fishing regulations help preserve and increase fish diversity in D.C. waters, home to more than 67 fish species. A fishing license, which costs $10, is required for anyone between the ages of 16 and 65 to fish in D.C. A District Fishing License can be purchased online or at the following vendor locations:

The Boathouse at Fletcher’s Cove

4940 Canal Road, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

202-244-0461

Fragers Hardware

1115 Penn. Ave., SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

202-543-6157

Dicks Sporting Goods (#1276)

2470 Market Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20018

202-971-8214

Cheverly Sports Fair

5621 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20784

301-277-8145

Fred’s Sports & Furniture

2895 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland 20601

301-843-3040

National Bass Guide Service

8619 Camden Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22308

703-360-3472

The licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of the calendar year marked on the license, and must be displayed while the permit holder goes fishing. Find more information on the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment website.

Maryland

Anyone over the age of 16 who plans on fishing in Maryland waters must have a license. Anglers can purchase a license online through the Department of Natural Resources website. The licenses are valid for 365 from the date of purchase.

Annual non-tidal licenses that allow fresh water fishing in the state cost $20.50 for residents. Nonresidents can purchase licenses at a minimum of $30.50. Short-term licenses are also available. Seven day non-tidal licenses cost $7.50 for residents. Out of state anglers can purchase a license for a fee equal to that a Maryland resident is charged in the visitor’s home state. Three day licenses are only available for nonresidents to purchase.

Find more information on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

Virginia

Virginia requires various fishing licenses depending on location and type. More information on the licenses can be found on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website. Anglers can purchase their licenses online, by calling 1-866-721-6911 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or in person from licensed agents around the Commonwealth.

