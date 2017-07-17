Best places to go fishing in DC region

WASHINGTON — From year-round fishing spots near Maryland’s biggest city to miles of shoreline around the Chesapeake Bay, the greater D.C. area is rife with opportunities for anglers to cast their rods.
D.C.
The District’s fishing regulations help preserve and increase fish diversity in D.C. waters, home to more than 67 fish species. A fishing license, which costs $10, is required for anyone between the ages of 16 and 65 to fish in D.C. A District Fishing License can be purchased online or at the following vendor locations:
Anyone over the age of 16 who plans on fishing in Maryland waters must have a license. Anglers can purchase a license online through the Department of Natural Resources website. The licenses are valid for 365 from the date of purchase.
Annual non-tidal licenses that allow fresh water fishing in the state cost $20.50 for residents. Nonresidents can purchase licenses at a minimum of $30.50. Short-term licenses are also available. Seven day non-tidal licenses cost $7.50 for residents. Out of state anglers can purchase a license for a fee equal to that a Maryland resident is charged in the visitor’s home state. Three day licenses are only available for nonresidents to purchase.