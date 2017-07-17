501.5
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Summer Tips & News » Best places to go…

Best places to go fishing in DC region

By Hanna Choi July 17, 2017 11:46 am 07/17/2017 11:46am
Share

WASHINGTON — From year-round fishing spots near Maryland’s biggest city to miles of shoreline around the Chesapeake Bay, the greater D.C. area is rife with opportunities for anglers to cast their rods.

Click through the gallery below for some of the best places to go fishing in the D.C. metro area, and read up on local rules and regulations before aiming for your next catch.

D.C.

The District’s fishing regulations help preserve and increase fish diversity in D.C. waters, home to more than 67 fish species. A fishing license, which costs $10, is required for anyone between the ages of 16 and 65 to fish in D.C. A District Fishing License can be purchased online or at the following vendor locations:

The Boathouse at Fletcher’s Cove
4940 Canal Road, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007
202-244-0461

Fragers Hardware
1115 Penn. Ave., SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
202-543-6157

Dicks Sporting Goods (#1276)
2470 Market Street, NE, Washington, D.C. 20018
202-971-8214

Cheverly Sports Fair
5621 Landover Road, Hyattsville, Maryland 20784
301-277-8145

Fred’s Sports & Furniture
2895 Crain Highway, Waldorf, Maryland 20601
301-843-3040

National Bass Guide Service
8619 Camden Street, Alexandria, Virginia 22308
703-360-3472

The licenses are valid from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of the calendar year marked on the license, and must be displayed while the permit holder goes fishing. Find more information on the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment website.

Maryland

Anyone over the age of 16 who plans on fishing in Maryland waters must have a license. Anglers can purchase a license online through the Department of Natural Resources website. The licenses are valid for 365 from the date of purchase.

Annual non-tidal licenses that allow fresh water fishing in the state cost $20.50 for residents. Nonresidents can purchase licenses at a minimum of $30.50. Short-term licenses are also available. Seven day non-tidal licenses cost $7.50 for residents. Out of state anglers can purchase a license for a fee equal to that a Maryland resident is charged in the visitor’s home state. Three day licenses are only available for nonresidents to purchase.

Find more information on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

Virginia

Virginia requires various fishing licenses depending on location and type. More information on the licenses can be found on the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries website. Anglers can purchase their licenses online, by calling 1-866-721-6911 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or in person from licensed agents around the Commonwealth.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
fishing hanna choi Holiday News Latest News Living News Local News Photo Galleries
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays July 16-22
Disc golf in DC area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Today in History: July 17
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
Watermelon recipes for summer
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Summer Binge Guide
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Splash parks, water parks, pools
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC