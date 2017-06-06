2 elementary schools in Stafford Co. on partial lockdown

WASHINGTON — Anthony Burns Elementary School and Hampton Oaks Elementary School in Stafford County, Virginia, are on partial lockdown Tuesday morning as police search for an armed robbery suspect.

They’ve tracked the suspect to the neighborhoods of Hampton Oaks and Austin Ridge.

Stafford County police identified the suspect as Michael Anthony Pixley, Jr. He is described as a light-skinned black man, 5-foot-10, and heavyset with a thin beard.

The partial lockdown is a precaution. Students and staff can move throughout the buildings, but not outside.

Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle in Fairfax on Sunday and committed two robberies between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, in Spotsylvania and one in Stafford.

10:29/2- Law enforcement resources remain in the area. The suspect has been identified as Michael Anthony Pixley, Jr. pic.twitter.com/453H2PUZP5 — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) June 6, 2017

