Sheriff: 4-year-old fatally shoots himself at day care

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:48 pm 05/16/2017 05:48pm
ORANGE, Va. (AP) – Officials say a 4-year-old boy has died after shooting himself at a Virginia child care provider.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the shooting happened Monday at a child care provider that’s also the home of a Stafford County deputy sheriff.

Officials say the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the deputy wasn’t home at the time of the shooting and the gun was not a service weapon.

The sheriff’s office says an autopsy is being conducted and further details won’t be released until its investigation is complete.

