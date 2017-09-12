501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Watch: Tracking Irma, Jose…

Watch: Tracking Irma, Jose from space

By Ginger Whitaker September 12, 2017 2:05 pm 09/12/2017 02:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON – Researchers have pieced together images of hurricanes Irma and Jose from over the last view days, providing a time-lapse look at the storms from space.

The time-lapse was created by combining recordings from two satellites, according to TIME. The imagery was made available to them by researchers at the Space and Science Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The video tracks the storms beginning late Thursday, and continues through midday Monday.

Related Gallery

Photos: Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction

From the northern Caribbean to the United States, Hurricane Irma has cut a path of devastation, leaving deaths and destruction in its wake. See photos.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Ginger Whitaker Hurricane Irma hurricane jose Latest News National News Science News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?