Watch: Tracking Irma, Jose from space

WASHINGTON – Researchers have pieced together images of hurricanes Irma and Jose from over the last view days, providing a time-lapse look at the storms from space.

The time-lapse was created by combining recordings from two satellites, according to TIME. The imagery was made available to them by researchers at the Space and Science Engineering Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The video tracks the storms beginning late Thursday, and continues through midday Monday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.