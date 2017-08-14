501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Local NASA scientist to…

Local NASA scientist to lead baseball game delay during solar eclipse

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP August 14, 2017 5:21 am 08/14/2017 05:21am
Share

WASHINGTON — You’re allowed to be jealous of the local NASA scientist who is going to Oregon for next week’s solar eclipse. During a convergence of his great loves, Noah Petro will officiate the nation’s first baseball eclipse game delay.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will play a team named for the brewing tradition in Oregon, the Hillsboro Hops. While the eclipse’s path of totality doesn’t cover any of the nation’s major league baseball stadiums, it will pass over a few minor league stadiums — including some in the Salem-Keizer area of Oregon. Petro and NASA will join the teams there for eclipse-related events during a four-day “EclipseFest.”

While volcanoes and hops happen to be two of Petro’s favorite interests, the geologist is also a huge baseball fan.

“I have been [a baseball fan] all my life — as a little kid going to minor league games all across the country, going to Nats games now with my family, I love baseball like almost nothing else,” Petro said.

And Petro loves the moon. He is the deputy project scientist for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Eclipse totality in Oregon is expected at about 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 21. The baseball game is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. Play will be stopped after the first inning so everyone can experience the celestial event.

“It will be a lot of fun,” Petro said. “This is a really great opportunity to talk to a stadium full of people … to tell them a little about the science that NASA does and will be doing during the eclipse, to tell them about our mission that’s at the moon.”

Related Stories

Four days of “EclipseFest” at the ballpark will include a beer festival, fireworks, free Ken Griffey Sr. autographs and multiple NASA presentations.

As excited as he is about all the events, Petro also is concerned about safety; you should never observe the sun with your naked eyes.

“It’s very important that people take viewing this eclipse seriously,” Petro said. “Get eclipse-viewing glasses or use an indirect viewing method — create a pinhole projector.”

Near the beginning and end of a full solar eclipse darkness in the path of totality is cut by spotlights of brightness. NASA Scientist Noah Petro explains.

WTOP

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
baseball EclipseFest kristi king Latest News Local News Maryland News nasa NASA Goddard Space Flight Center National News Noah Petro Science News solar eclipse Sports total solar eclipse
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Today in History: Aug. 14
Celebrity birthdays Aug. 13-19
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
Tips for cracking crabs
Today in History: Aug. 13
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Lollapalooza 2017
Fall home projects to start in summer
Ways to preserve summer produce
Best back-to-school sales for 2017
Rehoboth restaurants
Photos: August thunderstorms roll through the DC area
DC's top restaurants
Food scraps you can eat
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Severe weather slams DC area
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
Mexican recipes
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Lower Delaware restaurants
Best hikes in the DC area
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Where to take your family when they visit DC