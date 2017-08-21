Eclipse time-lapse video from along Reflection Pool

Editor’s Note: This video does not show the solar eclipse, but instead captures the changes in sunlight during the event.

WASHINGTON — While millions had their eyes turned to the sky for Monday’s solar eclipse, there was also a sight to behold on the ground.

Along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the sun was bright around 1 p.m. pre-eclipse. The eclipse reached its D.C. peak at 2:42 p.m., casting a shadow on visitors to the National Mall. Though the change was not extreme, a shift in lighting was noticeable.

The above time-lapse video shows how the light changed from 1 p.m. to 3:10 p.m.

