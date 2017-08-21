501.5
Home » Latest News » Science News » Eclipse time-lapse video from…

Eclipse time-lapse video from along Reflection Pool

By Ginger Whitaker August 21, 2017 6:12 pm 08/21/2017 06:12pm
Share
Visitors to the National Mall take in Monday's solar eclipse. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

Editor’s Note: This video does not show the solar eclipse, but instead captures the changes in sunlight during the event.

WASHINGTON — While millions had their eyes turned to the sky for Monday’s solar eclipse, there was also a sight to behold on the ground.

Along the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the sun was bright around 1 p.m. pre-eclipse. The eclipse reached its D.C. peak at 2:42 p.m., casting a shadow on visitors to the National Mall. Though the change was not extreme, a shift in lighting was noticeable.

The above time-lapse video shows how the light changed from 1 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. 

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Gallery

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online. Check out photos of the eclipse.
Topics:
Latest News Local News Science News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?