Canned spaghetti and meatball products recalled

WASHINGTON — Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products because they contain milk, a known allergen that was not declared on the product label, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

Officials said the recalled products were produced on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 of this year. They have the establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products under recall are:

“Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

“Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

“Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

2“Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

“Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

“Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18,

The products come in 14.75-oz. cans. Consumers are advised to not consume the recalled products, and to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Officials said the products came under inspection after an ingredient supplier notified the company that the breadcrumbs used in the products contained undeclared milk.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the recalled products thus far.

Consumers can contact Conagra customer service at 866-213-1245 for questions or concerns. Find more information on the USDA website.

