11:00 am, January 10, 2017
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT The Senate Judiciary Committee begins a two-day confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions to be Attorney General. Listen live.
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT U.S. 15 is blocked in both directions at Lovettsville Road, south of Point of Rocks, for a multi-vehicle crash.

Recalls

Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Recalls » Harris Teeter issues sandwich…

Harris Teeter issues sandwich recall over undeclared ingredient

By Rick Massimo January 10, 2017 10:56 am 01/10/2017 10:56am
Share

WASHINGTON — The grocery chain Harris Teeter is recalling one of its sandwiches because it contains an ingredient that isn’t declared on the ingredient list, which could spell trouble for people who are allergic.

Harris Teeter issued the voluntary recall on Monday for its Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap, saying that it may contain anchovy. People with an allergy or a sensitivity to fish could suffer a severe, or even life-threatening, reaction if they eat the sandwiches.

They were made in the deli departments of Harris Teeter stores in several states, including D.C., Maryland and Virginia, Bethesda Patch reports.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Harris Teeter has removed the sandwiches from its shelves, and that anyone who bought one who has an allergy or sensitivity should bring it back to any Harris Teeter store for a refund.

For more information, call Harris Teeter at 800-432-6111 and select option 2.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Local News Money News Recalls
Home » Latest News » Money News » Consumer News » Recalls » Harris Teeter issues sandwich…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

Recalls