Harris Teeter issues sandwich recall over undeclared ingredient

WASHINGTON — The grocery chain Harris Teeter is recalling one of its sandwiches because it contains an ingredient that isn’t declared on the ingredient list, which could spell trouble for people who are allergic.

Harris Teeter issued the voluntary recall on Monday for its Everroast Chicken Caesar Wrap, saying that it may contain anchovy. People with an allergy or a sensitivity to fish could suffer a severe, or even life-threatening, reaction if they eat the sandwiches.

They were made in the deli departments of Harris Teeter stores in several states, including D.C., Maryland and Virginia, Bethesda Patch reports.

The Food and Drug Administration said that Harris Teeter has removed the sandwiches from its shelves, and that anyone who bought one who has an allergy or sensitivity should bring it back to any Harris Teeter store for a refund.

For more information, call Harris Teeter at 800-432-6111 and select option 2.

