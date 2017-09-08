501.5
Photos: Most expensive DC-area homes sold in August

September 8, 2017
WASHINGTON — A stately, all-brick home at 8301 River Road in Bethesda, Maryland, was the most expensive residential real estate sale in the D.C. region in August.

Listing service Bright MLS says the seven-bedroom, seven-bath, three-story home sold in just two weeks on the market for its full list price of $5.1 million.

The D.C. region’s 10 most expensive residential sales in August ranged from $2.9 million to $5.1 million. The District, which usually dominates the list of most expensive sales each month, accounted for just three of last month’s 10 most expensive sales.

See photos of August’s 10 most expensive residential sales in the area, courtesy of Bright MLS:

Business & Finance home sales jeff clabaugh Latest News Local News most expensive homes Photo Galleries Real Estate News
