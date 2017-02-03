WASHINGTON — Prince William County, Virginia, detectives have made three arrests in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas, of Fairfax, police said in a statement.

Edgar Oswaldo Blanco Torres, 24, Jose Martir Larios Espenal, 20 and a 17-year-old boy were located and apprehended on Wednesday in the Newtown Township area of Pennsylvania.

All three have been charged with murder. Blanco Torres was also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police have said the murder of Sosa Rivas was connected to the disappearance and murder of 15-year-old Alexandra Reyes Rivas, of Gaithersburg.

Sosa Rivas’ body was discovered along the shoreline of the Potomac River on Jan. 13.

His murder appears to be gang-related.

Several of the suspects arrested are believed to be as members of the infamous street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS13.

Prince William County Police, with help from the FBI, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and local law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania, tracked the three suspects down.

Two additional suspects — Angelica Maria Blanco, 19, and Keyri Sujey Portillo Gonzalez, 18 — were charged as co-conspirators in the murder and were arrested in the Baltimore area earlier in February.

All suspects will be extradited to Virginia.

