Prince William County, VA News

Officials: Body found along Potomac ruled as homicide

By Hanna Choi January 14, 2017 5:56 am 01/14/2017 05:56am
WASHINGTON — Prince William County detectives classified a man’s death as a homicide late Friday, in what officials say is the county’s first homicide of 2017.

Police found a man’s body along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries on Thursday. The victim “appeared to have suffered trauma to his body,” police said in a statement.

After an autopsy conducted at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, officials classified the man’s death as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified, and the investigation continues.

