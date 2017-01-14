Officials: Body found along Potomac ruled as homicide

WASHINGTON — Prince William County detectives classified a man’s death as a homicide late Friday, in what officials say is the county’s first homicide of 2017.
Police found a man’s body along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries on Thursday. The victim “appeared to have suffered trauma to his body,” police said in a statement.
After an autopsy conducted at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, officials classified the man’s death as a homicide.
The victim has not been identified, and the investigation continues.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.