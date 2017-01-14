Officials: Body found along Potomac ruled as homicide

WASHINGTON — Prince William County detectives classified a man’s death as a homicide late Friday, in what officials say is the county’s first homicide of 2017.

Police found a man’s body along the Potomac River in the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road in Dumfries on Thursday. The victim “appeared to have suffered trauma to his body,” police said in a statement.

After an autopsy conducted at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas, officials classified the man’s death as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified, and the investigation continues.

