Federal investigation of discrimination in Prince George’s police underway

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that the Prince George’s County Police Department has discriminated against Hispanic and black officers.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a statement Tuesday that the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice had opened what is known as a pattern and practice investigation of “allegations of discrimination against Hispanics and African Americans … with respect to their employment in sworn positions on our police department.”

He added that he was informed of the investigation last Saturday, but hasn’t seen the actual complaint yet — indeed, he said at a news conference Tuesday that he hasn’t gotten a response from the Department of Justice to two requests for specifics.

“We have been prepared to do this since the very beginning of this process. I have documented that repeatedly,” Stawinski said at a news conference Tuesday.

Dozens of Prince George’s officers signed onto a Justice Department complaint last October, claiming “disparities in discipline” between Hispanic and black officers, as well as allegations of retaliation against officers who try to “expose wrongdoing.”

Stawinski said, “I welcome this opportunity” to cooperate with federal investigators. “Our reputation for cooperating, for being change agents and being receptive to criticism, is well documented, going back a dozen years.”

Stawinski added that the department had made great strides in fighting crime over the past dozen years, and “we now have an opportunity to look at our structures internally.”

He said that he had taken two steps in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Police to address perceptions of discrimination: the publication of internal discipline results and the convening in April of a panel composed of active and retired officers, academics, county officials and community members “to obtain facts and gain insights into perceptions about the Department and then provide specific guidance to me,” he said in a statement earlier Tuesday.

“I believed that we were resolving these issues,” he said at the news conference. “Both those actions were taken independent of this complaint, and it will continue. So I see this as an opportunity to bring another set of eyes” to the issues.

Stawinski added that “The leadership of this department … reflects the diversity of this department.” He said that the department was roughly 43 percent African-American, 45 white, with the rest being Asian or Latino. About 15 percent of the department is female, he said.

Stawinski said his father was the president of the Prince George’s police union “because of things he saw done wrong” in the police during the 1960s. “I’m a product of that thinking. … I won’t tolerate an unfair work environment; I will not tolerate injustice. I expect a lot from the men and women who do this job. I will not tolerate their believing that the environment inside the department isn’t conducive to their best interests.”

He said that he’d requested specific information from the Justice Department, but that they hadn’t responded. “I don’t fault the Department of Justice, because that’s the manner in which they operate. And that’s OK.” But he again pledged the department’s full cooperation: “There will not be subpoenas; there will be no demands.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

