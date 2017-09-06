2 life sentences for Md. man who killed estranged wife, wounded good Samaritan

WASHINGTON — Eulalio Tordil, a Federal Protective Service officer who pleaded guilty to murdering his estranged wife and wounding a good Samaritan, has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Tordil of Adelphi, Maryland, killed his estranged wife, Gladys, on May 5, 2016, as she waited to pick up her daughters outside of High Point High School.

She was shot six times. John Lancaster, a good Samaritan who tried to help her, was wounded as Tordil shot him.

The shootings occurred on the first of what would be a two-day shooting spree that Tordil went on that also sparked a daylong manhunt involving more than 100 police officers.

In July 2017, Tordil was sentenced to life without parole plus three consecutive life sentences for shootings in Montgomery County that left two people dead and two wounded.

Those shootings occurred a day after Gladys Tordil had been killed. It was then that Tordil went on a shooting spree in the parking lot of Westfield Montgomery Mall in Montgomery County.

Tordil wounded a woman during a botched carjacking and shot two good Samaritans who came to her aid. One of the men who stepped in to help, Malcom Winffel, died.

As police responded to that scene, Tordil shot and killed Claudina Molina while attempting to steal her SUV outside a Connecticut Avenue Giant Store.

