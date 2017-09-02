Pr. George’s former substitute teacher, coach indicted on child porn charges

WASHINGTON — A former substitute teacher and basketball coach in Prince George’s County, who was arrested in April and accused of producing, possessing and distributing child pornography, has been indicted on three federal charges.

Christopher Harris Speights, 34, of Capitol Heights, was indicted on these charges: two federal counts of production of child pornography and one federal count of production and attempted production of child pornography.

He pleaded not guilty on all three counts at his first appearance before a judge on Aug. 22.

According to the July 26 indictment, there were four victims and the incidents of producing child pornography happened around March 2016 and on certain dates in October 2015.

Speights was a substitute teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Heights Elementary School for about nine years.

His April arrest came just months after Deonte Carraway, a Prince George’s County teacher’s aide, pleaded guilty on 15 federal charges of child pornography.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.