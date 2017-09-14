Documents: Pregnant woman set on fire had stayaway orders against boyfriend

WASHINGTON — Court documents reveal a history of abuse between a pregnant Maryland woman set on fire and her boyfriend who is now charged with her attempted murder.

The 30-year-old woman from Capitol Heights, Maryland, who remains in the hospital in critical condition, filed a protective order in Prince George’s County against her ex-boyfriend Laquinn Phillips in April, according to court documents.

Phillips is facing multiple charges including two counts of attempted murder, assault and arson.

The documents show the woman also filed a protective order in D.C. against Phillips in September 2016. “I received a temporary order in D.C. when LaQuinn tried to run me off the road,” the victim wrote in the order.

The woman already has two children, according to court documents. She wrote, “I fear for the safety of myself and my children” after she said Phillips sent her threatening texts urging her not to have the baby.

Prosecutors said Phillips forced the woman into the bathtub of her apartment, poured gasoline on her and set her on fire on Sept. 8.

Investigators said she was forced to deliver her daughter prematurely at 33 weeks, but the baby is expected to survive.

