Police ask for help in finding Columbia Heights man linked to double homicide

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP August 8, 2017 3:53 pm 08/08/2017 03:53pm
WASHINGTON — The Prince George’s County police are asking for help in finding a man they believe took part in killing two friends in Suitland, Maryland.

Prince George’s County investigators are looking for Robert Suesbury, 27, of Northwest D.C. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department)

In surveillance video, moments before the shooting, investigators can see three young men running into an alley by the Popeye’s on Silver Hill Road. Police Cpl. Nicole Hubbard said one of them is 27-year-old Robert Suesbury.

When officers arrived at what they believed was a robbery gone bad, Hubbard said they found the victims, Courtney Simms and Anthony Douglas.

Detectives arrested and charged Jharrod Armstrong, from D.C.’s Columbia Heights neighborhood, with first- and second-degree murder. Suesbury hails from the same neighborhood and faces the same charges.

“We also believe someone knows where we can find him and we urge anyone with information on his location to call us. They can stay anonymous,” Hubbard said.

Investigators are working to identify the third suspect seen in the surveillance video, she said. See more information from police here.

 

 

