Fairfax man charged with attempted murder in Md. road rage shooting

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at another motorist while driving on a Maryland highway earlier this week.

Maryland State Police said 30-year-old Jonathan Paul Boykin brandished a gun at a woman and shot at her vehicle in an apparent act of road rage while both drivers were traveling on Maryland Route 4 in Prince George’s County.

The woman told police she was on her way home from work, heading southbound on Route 4 between Suitland Parkway and Woodyard Road, shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. when Boykin’s blue Chrysler Sebring tailgated her, passed her aggressively, and pulled ahead

The woman who was not identified, told police she saw three muzzle flashes and heard the sound of a gunshot hit her car.

She was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged, authorities said.

“When she did get the chance to get home and call 911 and police went to visit with her … they were able to collect information that ultimately led them to the suspect in this incident,” said Elena Russo, spokeswoman with Maryland State Police.

Boykin, who was arrested at his Fairfax home early Friday morning, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder; first- and second-degree assault; use of a firearm in the commission of a crime; and reckless endangerment.

Maryland State Police said a search of his home turned up several illegal firearms and ammunition, including a TEC-9 submachine gun. He also had open arrest warrants in Virginia, police said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have relevant information to call Maryland State Police investigators at 410-535-1400.

