Maryland’s governor requests investigation into Pr. George’s Co. graduation rate fraud

WASHINGTON — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has asked the Maryland State Board of Education to investigate the allegations that Prince George’s County educators have been altering grades and credit counts to boost the high school graduation rate.

The allegations claim that the 81 percent graduation rate is due to the manipulation of student records.

In a June 25 letter to the four Prince George’s County Board of Education members who brought the alleged corruption to light, Hogan states that whistleblowers within the school system will be afforded full protection under the law.

In his request to the Maryland State Board of Education, Hogan points to two more instances in which local officials have also echoed these allegations.

Prince George’s County high school principals sent out a statement in response to the allegations, stating that elected officials and “aspiring politicos” want control over the school system, which is the largest recipient of county funds, “by any means necessary.”

“A high school diploma should never be used as a political pawn to twist the perception of the entire school system,” said the June 21 statement.

