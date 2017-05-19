Police bust suspect in Prince George’s Co. stolen ambulance chase

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — Police were in hot pursuit of a stolen ambulance Friday morning before arresting the suspect on Camp Springs Avenue in Prince George’s County.

It started on Indian Head Highway around 7:00 a.m. and ended about a half an hour later.

The vehicle was stolen from Prince George’s Hospital Center.

There were no patients inside, officials said, and the suspect is in custody.

The ambulance was slowed after losing two tires, then police made their arrest.

